8 people hospitalized following fire at Hartford multi-family home

HARTFORD, Conn. — Seven people are recovering from smoke inhalation, and one person suffered a broken ankle after a fire broke out in Hartford Thursday morning, officials said.

Fire crews received calls reporting the fire and people trapped on an upper floor around 9:15 a.m.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, they saw people hanging out of the second and third-story windows of the multi-family home on Preston Street.

Two people were taken from the building using ground ladders extending up to the third floor, and one person was removed via bucket truck from the second floor.

Others were evacuated through stairwells inside the home. Officials said one person jumped from one of the windows and broke her ankle.



In total, eight people were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are not known at this time.

Fire officials said the fire was knocked down within 20 minutes and it was contained to the first floor.

This is a developing story.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News.

---

