Arrest made after fatal April hit-and-run crash in Hartford: Police

Police were called to the intersection of Farmington Ave. and Gillett St. on the evening of April 22 for a car crash involving a pedestrian.

HARTFORD, Conn. — An arrest has been made Friday after months of investigating a fatal hit-and-run that took the life of a Hartford man in April, officials announced Friday.

Police arrested Michael Larson, 39, of New Britain, in connection to the death of 20-year-old Anthony Williams.

When police released information on the incident in April, they said that responding officers found Williams seriously injured on the sidewalk, just off the roadway.

Williams was taken to an area hospital where he later died, police said. The car involved left the scene before police arrived, officers said.

Larson is facing evading responsibility resulting in death and second-degree forgery charges. He is being held on a $275,000 bond.

