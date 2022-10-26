Arrest made in fatal New Year's Day hit-and-run in Hartford

Police arrested Jahbez Copeland, 23, of South Windsor, on Wednesday in connection to the incident.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A man accused of fatally hitting a Windsor man with a car and driving off overnight New Year's Day has been arrested, according to Hartford police.

Police arrested Jahbez Copeland, 23, of South Windsor, on Wednesday in connection to the incident.

Just after midnight on Jan. 1, officers were called to the area of Main and Battles streets on a report of a serious car crash involving a pedestrian.

Officers found Michael Brown, 51, of Windsor in the roadway. He was unresponsive and was suffering from severe life-threatening injuries. Brown was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Copeland is facing multiple charges, including manslaughter, evading responsibility and reckless driving. Bond was set to $150,000.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.