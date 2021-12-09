Hartford man charged in connection to fatal Glastonbury crash

The crash killed a Colchester woman after her car was struck from behind on Route 2.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford man is facing charges in connection to a fatal Glastonbury crash in January.

The crash happened on Jan. 5 around the exit 9 ramp on Route 2 westbound. Police said a Toyota Camry had been sitting on the shoulder of the highway, at the top of the ramp, when a Mercedes-Benz ML350 struck it from behind.

State police said the Mercedes-Benz was driven by 63-year-old Mark Herbst.

The impact pushed the Toyota into the metal guard rail.

The driver of the Toyota, 58-year-old Marie Mathieu of Colchester, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. She was later pronounced dead.

Herbst reportedly refused medical treatment at the scene for minor injuries.

State police received a warrant for Herbst's arrest and Herbst turned himself into Troop H on Wednesday morning.

He was charged with failure to wear a seat belt, negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, and failure to maintain proper lane. Herbst posted a $2,500 bond and is due in court on Jan. 7, 2022.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER, FACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM