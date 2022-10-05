Arrest made in shooting that killed bystander: Hartford police

Estrada is being held on a $2 million bond.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARTFORD, Conn. — Video above is from May 16, 2022.

An arrest has been made in connection to a shooting on Zion Street that left a 59-year-old man dead this past May, according to Hartford police.

Jose Estrada, 23, of Hartford was arrested Wednesday and now faces multiple charges, including murder, conspiracy to commit murder and two counts of criminal attempt murder.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Homicide victim in Hartford remembered by loved ones

Just before noon on May 10, officers were called to the 300 block on Zion Street, where they found Guillermo Gonzalez suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Gonzalez was not the intended target of the shooting, police determined.

FOX61 was told days after the incident that Gonzalez was outside to get some fresh air and food when he was suddenly shot, and his wife was next to him.

"He was in the right place at the wrong time. He was home. This is his home. He lived here. Why can't somebody just step five feet out of their home to grab a bite to eat?" Joanna Rodriguez, the niece of Gonzalez, told FOX61 in May.

"It's hurt our family completely, and it's not fair," said Vicky Figueroa at a vigil remembering Gonzalez. "My mother saw the whole thing. My mother saw how he died, how they shot him, everything."

Estrada is being held on a $2 million bond.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.