Fire at Hartford apartment complex investigated as arson: Police

The fire broke out around 1 a.m. Thursday and when police arrived, an arson suspect was identified and detained.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A suspect has been detained after part of a Hartford apartment complex went up in flames early Thursday morning, police said.

Just after 1 a.m., police were notified of the structure fire at the complex located at 930 Wethersfield Avenue. When they got to the scene, the fire department was actively fighting the flames.

While on the scene, a suspect was identified and detained, police said. The suspect lived in a third-floor apartment in the building where the fire originated. They have not been identified at this time.

Police said a resident suffered from possible smoke inhalation, and around six families were displaced due to the blaze.

The fire marshal's office arrived at the scene to investigate, and police said the fire was considered an arson.

The Major Crimes Division was also contacted.

Police have not charged the suspect at this time but said an arrest warrant is forthcoming.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

