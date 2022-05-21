Bear found in tree in Hartford: Firefighters

"Don’t worry Smokey we’ll get you down safely," the Hartford Fire Department said on social media.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A bear has made its way to the Capital city and was found in a tree on Hillside Avenue Saturday, according to Hartford fire officials.

The Hartford Fire Department was called to the 100 block of Hillside Avenue, where the bear was found on a large branch of a tree.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is on the scene, firefighters said.

Hartford firefighters have dubbed the bear, "Smokey."

"Don’t worry Smokey we’ll get you down safely," the Hartford Fire Department said on Facebook on Saturday.

This comes as more bear sightings are being reported in wooded areas and neighborhood backyards this time of year. There have been over 2,600 bear sightings in Connecticut just this year, according to DEEP's interactive wildlife sighting map.

DEEP has been reminding folks to keep their distance from bears and other wild animals. If there are bears or wild animals near your home, environmental officials advise keeping trash bins secure, taking bird feeders down until late fall, and avoiding keeping food outside overnight. For more tips, click here.

