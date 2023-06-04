'Father figure' | Beloved Hartford coach remembered at vigil

Kendall May was killed in a hit-and-run on March 31 in Hartford. Police are still looking for the driver.

HARTFORD, Conn. — At Hartford’s Prince Tech High School, everyone knew Kendall May.

"He coaches every sport at Prince Tech so you know what I mean you have no choice to but to be around him," said Kazell Stewart a basketball player at Southern Connecticut State University, and former Prince Tech player.

A graduate of the school and former basketball player turned coach, May cared deeply about the team and its success.

"He put Prince Tech on the map and we’re just hoping that we can keep it there," said Errol Goodison, one of the volunteer coaches for Prince Tech.

However, what mattered most happened off the court.

"He meant a lot to me, he was more than just a coach. He was a father figure, somewhat of an uncle, grandfather," Stewart said.

Stewart is one of several students who share a similar story in which Coach May helped shape who they are today.

"He did a very good job at teaching me how to become a man at a young age and teaching me about leadership roles," Stewart said.

May did so, by example.

"He’s always a leader. He always took control anywhere he went," Goodison said. "That was just Kendall’s spirit, he was always just a natural leader with everyone," he said.

At a vigil in his honor, he was remembered as a person who was always there for anyone who needed him.

"He was the go-to you know. Even as a kid he had the knack for knowing what to do, when to do it, who to contact, you know," said his brother Thomas May.

His friends shared a similar sentiment.

"That’s the type of guy he was. A good guy, a very, very, good guy. And a caring guy," said his longtime friend Ordette Hawkins.

His life was cut short last week when Hartford police say he was hit and killed by a driver speeding on Main Street.

As police continue to search for whoever was behind the wheel, May’s loved ones have a message.

"Just please turn yourself in whoever you are. Please. Cause you know he got a family, and friends, that care about him," Hawkins said.

Hartford police said a silver Jeep with Vermont plates hit and killed May. They are asking anyone with information to give them a call.

