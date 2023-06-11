Black Lives Matter mural in Hartford defaced with swastika: Officials

Hartford police said that they are investigating and were at the scene of the mural earlier this morning.

HARTFORD, Conn — A Black Lives Matter mural in Hartford was defaced Saturday night with a swastika and a coded white supremacy message, the Hartford mayor's office said.

Mayor Luke Bronin released a statement on the vandalism Sunday morning, saying that the city is working to find the person responsible for the hate crime, and that it will only make the community stronger.

"Whoever scrawled this swastika and message of white supremacy is a miserable, small, hate-filled person who wants us divided and afraid - but our Hartford community is united, diverse, loving, and strong," Bronin said.

Bronin continued, "We're angry about this vile act of hate, but we're not weakened by it. I went out this morning to thank the artists who have joined together to renew this mural as a beautiful expression of a community that stands together in love and mutual respect."

The mayor's office said that the mural on Trinity St near Bushnell Park, which was originally painted in the summer of 2020, is currently being repainted by local community artists after the road was repaved.

Hartford police said that they are investigating and were at the scene of the mural earlier this morning. Local artists were also painting over the mural as of early Sunday.

FOX61 has reached out to Black Lives Matter 860, the community group that spearheaded the mural, for a comment.

