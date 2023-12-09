'Black mold, mushrooms, sewage' | Tenants speak out on new developer selected by City of Hartford: Exclusive

Tenants said they have concerns about who the city is selecting to develop its blighted properties.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Jendayi Scott-Miller is known as the Angel of Edgewood to the community she volunteers to feed. But clients don’t know what she comes home to on Edgewood Street.

“There’s black mold, mushrooms, sewage in the basement, bugs, rats," said Scott-Miller, who came home to an eviction notice Tuesday, nearly a year after the city condemned a portion of the same three-family home where she has lived for four years.

Jasmine Fuller lives on the 3rd floor. A unit with no back exit that was condemned last fall.

"He told me in case of emergency to buy the fire kit off of Amazon, you know that drops the ladder out the window," she said of the landlord.

On Primary Day, the day the City of Hartford moves closer to picking a new mayor, these tenants said they have concerns about who the city is selecting to develop its blighted properties.

"I don’t want them to give him anything else until he fixes everything he has," said Fuller.

An eviction notice on Scott-Miller's front door Tuesday listed a Texas-based landlord. But she said her landlord is locally based.

"The names have been switched so many times so many different LLCs," she said.

Andaleeb Enterprises is based in Bloomfield, according to the City of Hartford, which selected the company to develop a host of large properties in the city’s distressed North End, along the major thoroughfare Albany Avenue.

FOX61 asked landlord Amber “Ace” Andeleeb to respond to his tenants’ concerns on Tuesday.

"I'm trying to resolve the problem," he said over the phone.

But tenants said they have concerns about new properties, including a project near Magnolia Street with nearly 80 apartments that are being managed by Andaleeb Properties.

Scott-Miller added, "Knowing that I live in these conditions and you’re about to get all of this money from the city... It’s disheartening."





