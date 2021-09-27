Hartford's Bling Pig Pizza Co. to close October 3

The Bear's Restaurant Group announced the closure on the Blind Pig's Facebook page Monday morning.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Editor's note: Video above originally aired August 24

A sad announcement for fans of the Bling Pig Pizza Co. in Hartford after the establishment announced it will be closing its doors next week.

The restaurant, part of The Bear's Restaurant Group (BRG), announced the closure on its Facebook page Monday morning.

In the announcement, the company cited "a very difficult but strategic decision to support the long-term plan and create a sustainable future of the Beart's Smokehouse brands" in the state.

"This has been a difficult decision for our team, especially given the long history of the location to our company as it was the original Bear's Smokehouse BBQ in Hartford," said Cheryl Antoncic, co-owner of BRG in the announcement. "We are extremely grateful for the opportunity Hartford has afforded us and the staff's commitment over the years to providing exceptional food and service. We look forward to a strong future as a company as we continue to navigate the effect of COVID."

The Blind Pig Pizza Co. location will officially close on October 3. The company said employees have been offered an opportunity to continue employment at one of the other BRG locations, according to the announcement.

In August, The Connecticut Restaurant Association and their partners across the nation urged congressional leaders to replenish the Restaurant Revitalization Fund to help restaurants impacted by COVID-19.

The association said there are more than 2,000 Connecticut applicants waiting for relief funding from the federal government.

The National Restaurant Association, along with Connecticut’s group and partners, sent a letter urging congressional leaders to replenish the fund which provides financial relief for restaurants, bars, and other businesses impacted by COVID-19.

“These are the local small restaurants and caterers and private event venues,” Executive Director Scott Dolch said. “I worry with the Delta variant and everything else that’s going on, what impact—lasting impact this could have.”

Restaurant owners are facing numerous challenges as they navigate the ever-changing landscape.

“It’s been 18 months of hardship,” Dolch said. “Our industry is dealing with labor shortage, having to increase labor costs to keep people, food costs are over 35 percent more than they were pre-pandemic levels. The last thing they want to do to make money is having to increase prices on their menu.”

The Connecticut Restaurant Association said the pending applications would account for nearly $490 million in stabilization funding if the fund is replenished.

The Bear's Restaurant Group did not provide a detailed reason for the closure of The Blind Pig Pizza Co. in their announcement.

The company operates four restaurants in Connecticut in Windsor, South Windsor, Hartford, and New Haven and one in North Carolina.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.