Bloomfield assault victim dies; Police hold suspect in custody

The 77-year-old victim was assaulted Friday night

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — The 77-year-old victim who was assaulted and seriously injured Friday night has died and Bloomfield police are working to upgrade charges against the suspect in the incident.

Kevin Carter, 32, of Bloomfield, was arrested Friday night and and charged with first degree assault of an elderly person. He is being held on $700,000 bond. Police are working with prosecutors to file upgraded charges.

On Friday evening at 9 p.m., police said they were called to a home on Walsh Street for a report of a serious assault. They found the suspect, the victim and a relative who had called 911 after hearing banging on the first floor of the single family home. The victim had severe head and facial injuries. They were unresponsive but emergency responders were able to revive them and take them to St. Francis Hospital. They died on Sunday morning.

Police said their preliminary investigation determined that a fight took place involving the victim and the suspect. It has been classified as a domestic violence incident.

Carter complained of difficulty breathing and was taken to Hartford Hospital for treatment.

