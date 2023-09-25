Man found guilty in 2020 Hartford murder

Dyshawn Copeland, 38, of Bloomfield, died and a woman was injured.

A jury returned with a guilty verdict in the case of one Bloomfield man killing another in 2020.

Troy Hayes, 47, of Bloomfield, was found guilty of murder and assault in the first degree in Monday in connection with the death of Dyshawn Copeland, 38, of Bloomfield, and the assault of a female victim on May 21, 2020 in Hartford.

Prosecutors said on the evening of May 21, 2020, police received a 911 call from the female victim reporting that she and her friend had been stabbed. Officers responding to 40 Sherman Street in Hartford found Mr. Copeland lying on steps inside of the building. Mr. Copeland and the woman were taken to the hospital where Mr. Copeland died from his injuries.

The surviving victim told detectives that she and Copeland were inside her apartment waiting on a food delivery. Thinking the delivery driver had rung her doorbell, the female victim went to the door where the defendant was waiting. The defendant entered the building and the female victim ran after him as Hayes rushed to her apartment to confront Copeland. The defendant poured wine over Copeland’s head and fatally stabbed him. The defendant then tried to stab the woman but she managed to defend herself, suffering stab wounds to the arm. During the trial, multiple witnesses testified that they saw a man on a red scooter in the area at the time of the incident and surveillance video footage nearby also showed the defendant driving his red scooter.

Sentencing is scheduled for December 4 in Hartford Superior Court.

