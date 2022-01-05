State Rep. McGee to step down to work for Gov. Lamont's reelection

Brandon McGee represents the 5th district, including Hartford and Windsor, and has been in office for nearly a decade.

State Rep. Brandon McGee is stepping down to help get Gov. Ned Lamont reelected, according to an announcement on his social media pages.

McGee, a Democrat who represents the 5th district which includes Hartford and Windsor, told FOX61 News is resignation is effective immediately on Friday.

In a statement, McGee stated that he had seen the work Lamont did over the course of the pandemic for the state including investing in communities, growing the economy, and overseeing the "best-in-the-nation COVID response."

"I thank the residents of the 5th district for putting their faith in me for nearly ten years, but fortunately, my work serving our state will not stop. I am excited to continue my service to my community and the state of Connecticut by working to re-elect Gov. Lamont, building on the progress we have made together," he said in a series of tweets.

"I have known Ned for years. I've walked the streets of Hartford with him. He is someone I believe in, and someone we must continue to support to move our state forward and keep moving in the right direction. I can't wait to get started," McGee said.

A Hartford native, 37-year-old McGee has served four terms in the Connecticut House of Representatives. He was first elected to office in 2012.

In 2019, he sought to unseat Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin during the Democratic primary.

As a member of the House, McFee served as chairman of the Black and Puerto Rican Caucus and currently serves as co-chairman of the legislature's housing committee.

A special election will be held to fill the rest of his current term, which runs through January 2023.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

