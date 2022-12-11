'We just want justice' | Brother of Hartford homicide victim speaks out

Andrew Rodriguez says his younger brother Manuel had big dreams and, at the young age of 23, those plans were cut far too short.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARTFORD, Conn. — The brother of a recent Hartford homicide victim relived the heartbreaking moments when he learned of his brother's death with FOX61 on Saturday.

23-year-old Manuel Rodriguez was shot and killed on October 27. His older brother Andrew said it's hard to wake up every day knowing Manuel is gone.

"Every dream I have that makes me feel like it's real like he's still with me. I wake up, I wanna go back to sleep, I wanna go back into dreamland where he's still my baby brother, the superhero," said Andrew. "He didn't get to live to his full potential."

On the night of his death, police said Manuel's car was struck by another car near Flatbush and New Park Avenue. The suspect's car rammed into Manuel's car and drove away. Manuel then followed the suspect's car onto Hillside Avenue. That is when police said a passenger in the suspect's car got out and shot and killed Manuel.

"I was actually heading back down to Hartford from work when I received a phone call that he'd gotten into a bad accident," Andrew said.

Andrew said he checked with the hospital the girl in Manuel's car was taken to see if his brother was there, but the hospital said he was not. A detective later came into the hospital to speak with his family.

"They had told (his mother) it wasn't just an accident, he was murdered, a homicides case and that's when they gave me the phone call," Andrew said.

Andrew said Manuel had big dreams and, at the young age of 23, those plans were cut far too short.

"He got motivated enough where he wanted to go to school, he wanted to get a GED, he wanted to go to school to be a truck driver," Andrew said. "He wanted a family, he wanted a home, he just wanted to get out."

Andrew said Manuel was someone who would defend anyone.

"That kid had a heart of gold," said Andrew. "He hated seeing people down and out and wanted to make sure all the women in the family were good. He really was my baby brother superhero kind of thing. He was a completely better version of himself."

Andrew said he hasn't heard anything about any potential suspects as it's an ongoing investigation. He said he's optimistic about getting justice and urges anyone with information to come forward.

"Put yourself in our shoes and try to see how it would benefit you if somebody came forward for you," stressed Andrew. "Just to bring some type of closure."

Surrounding Andrew when he spoke was his family who held signs calling for justice. He said Manuel was their mom's partner in crime and would always be a guardian for their mom.

"We just want justice," said Andrew. "It's not gonna change anything but it will be a small step for us to move forward. We're gonna miss him for the rest of our lives."

Daniel Dashefsky is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at ddashefsky@fox61.com.

Tony Black is a multi-media journalist at FOX61 News. He can be reached at tblack@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.