Local businesses participate in Hartford Pride Fest

All weekend long the city has been celebrating in Pride, ending with highlighting a few locally owned LGBTQ+ businesses.

HARTFORD, Conn. — When you think about pride celebrations, you typically think they are during the month of June when it’s usually celebrated, but not here in Hartford.

Hartford Pride Fest is an established Hartford tradition.

“Our big event is in September and that was done with the purpose of not having to compete with cities like New York, Boston, Providence. A lot of people were going to those cities to celebrate,” said Pedro Segarra.

Every second Saturday of September since 2009 you can find pride, love, and fun in abundance at the fest.

Pedro Segarra “We had over 6,000 people march through yesterday,” said Segarra.

On Sunday, the celebration continued. A pop up called “Pride on Pratt” was held at the local Pratt Street business, Gentle Bull Shop.

“Who wouldn’t jump on this bandwagon of pride because this is something that is near and dear to us as humans and what our business kind of represents. So, we should be able to put our footprint in something that could be beautiful,” said Sarah Fernandic.

This event gave a spotlight to other locally owned LGBTQ+ businesses.

“To have businesses like this to allow me to showcase my work is what allows artists to prosper,” said Hannah Francis.

President and Vice President of Hartford Pride Fest Charlie Ortiz and Pedro Segarra said that’s what it’s all about.

“To bring awareness and love and that compassion we have with each other,” said Charlie Ortiz.

What better way to do that than an unaccustomed Pride Month.

Gentle bull “It kind of gives us, as a community in Hartford to celebrate on our own and on our own term,” said Fernandic.

“I think having this allows us a little cozy, comfort pride,” said Francis.

