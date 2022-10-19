Movie about abortion in 1960s filmed in Hartford premiering in October

Filmed in the Capital City, “Call Jane” is ready for release.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The cast and crew of “Call Jane” spent days in spring 2021 filming all around neighborhoods in Hartford. And now, the fruits of their labor are about to hit the big screen.

"Call Jane," which stars Sigourney Weaver and Elizabeth Banks, is scheduled to premiere in Hartford on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The premiere will be at Cinestudio, an independent theater on the Trinity College campus.

To celebrate the milestone, a small group of the production team and city leaders gathered at the Community Renewal Team (CRT) Women’s Empowerment Center to discuss the release of the movie and the message behind it.

"Call Jane is about the 1960s – it’s about a group of women that started the 'Jane Collective' that kind of did abortions under the table,” said Andrew Gernhard, a Connecticut-based movie producer who's one of the film's producers.

Gernhard added that Hartford was a perfect fit for filming.

“We looked at a bunch of different cities and it really came down to Hartford because Hartford looks like 1960s Chicago,” Gernhard said.

Celebrating the upcoming premiere, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said, “We’re really excited about every movie that gets made here, but we’re really proud of this movie because this isn’t just about the movie, it’s about the message of that the movie conveys, and it couldn’t not come at a more important time.”

After the premiere, the movie will be widely released on Oct. 28 and it will be available on Hulu later in the fall season.

To learn more about the film “Call Jane” or to see the trailer, visit the "Call Jane" IMDb page.

