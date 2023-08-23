Child shot in Hartford: Police

This was an "accidental shooting" and that the child has non-life-threatening injuries.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A child is recovering after being shot in the North End of the capital city, Hartford police confirmed.

The shooting happened on the 200 block of Martin St. on Wednesday.

Hartford Public Information Officer Lt. Aaron Boisvert confirmed it was an "accidental shooting," and that the child has non-life-threatening injuries.

A 6-year-old boy was playing outside when he found a gun, picked it up and shot himself in the hand, according to police.

Police did not identify the child. No other information was immediately made available.

Now: Police investigating on Martin Street, behind Unity Plaza, after a child was shot in what is being called an ‘accidental shooting.’ #Hartford https://t.co/5kMYtcBsB0 pic.twitter.com/4bgiS42uTe — Samaia Hernandez (@samaiahernandez) August 23, 2023

This is a developing story. FOX61 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as more information comes in.

