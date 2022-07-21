Connecticut commuters fight to stay cool in heatwave

The Connecticut Department of Transportation said they don't have the data to see if the heatwave has impacted ridership yet.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Beaches and pools are always hot spots during heatwaves, while some travel by car, others rely on public transit, which means standing in the heat to try and beat it.

"When I was homeless, I used to take long bus rides," explained Rafiq Fahim Rashad of Hartford. "It's going to take two hours; I'd take me a nap, because, you know, you gotta do what you gotta do."

Though Fahim Rashad is no longer homeless still utilizes the state's free public transportation daily. During heat waves, as he said, he has to find ways to beat the heat while waiting for the bus.

"I stay cool, I have to stay in the shade, and I don't stay out here when it's one, two o'clock because that's when the sun is at its highest point," said Fahim Rashad.

Despite the heat, he said he's noticed many people at the bus stops lately.

"Especially with the economic times as they are in disarray and people are trying to save money as best they can," Fahim Rashad said.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation said they don't have the data to see if the heatwave has impacted ridership yet. However, they said the buses are an excellent way to cool down and get to where you need to be.

"CT Transit busses have airconditioning, they have free wifi, and they are comfortable to ride," said Josh Morgan with CTDOT.

With nearly 800 buses across the state, CTDOT said they're ready to go in any weather.

"The buses are holding up; they are up to date and maintained. We know the importance of public transportation in our state," said Morgan.

