Connecticut group helps those in need on street from frigid temperatures

The non-profit is called the Connecticut Harm Reduction Alliance and they're on a mission to help as many people as possible stay safe and warm.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HARTFORD, Conn. — With Connecticut's severe cold weather protocol being in place until Sunday, shelters and warming centers across the state are open. However, many unhoused people getting to these shelters may not be accessible without transportation.

The Connecticut Harm Reduction Alliance is making sure that is not a problem. From the outside, it’s just a regular van, but on the inside, the two people in the front are on a mission.

“I’ve been doing this off and on for ten years but regularly for the past three years,” said Kaye White.

Going from corner to corner, in and out of train stations and bus stops to make sure people that are in need get shelter on brutally cold nights.

“No one needs to die being homeless period. So, if we can get people into a shelter tonight then we’re doing our jobs,” said White.

She works for the CHRA and said this job is personal for her.

“At one point in my life I was homeless myself, so I am coming from a place of understanding,” said White.

Understanding people like Greg, who got a ride to a shelter in Hartford.

“I was out all night last night,” said Greg.

He was facing another night outside as temperatures continue to drop.

“This weather will kill you,” said Greg.

“It’s heartbreaking. It’s heartbreaking,” said White.

But they hold steadfast to their mission to save a life.

“It’s just a blessing to be able to come out and be the face and be the voice and be the vessel for people to get into services,” said White.

That blessing is never more evident than on a below-zero night

“This van is definitely a lifesaver,” said Greg.

If you know someone who is in need of shelter Friday night, they can go to 110 Washington St. or 333 Homestead Ave. in Hartford.

You can call the number 211 for other shelters across the state.

DeAndria Turner is a multi-media journalist at FOX61 News. She can be reached at dturner@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.