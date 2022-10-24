Historic preservation groups push to keep Connecticut history alive at old burying grounds

The Connecticut Gravestone Network is pushing for better upkeep and maintenance at these sites, some of which date back to colonial and revolutionary times.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARTFORD, Conn. — Historical groups are digging deep to uncover parts of Connecticut history they worry could be lost forever: Old burying grounds in cities and towns that are home to the grave sites of prominent local figures.

The Connecticut Gravestone Network is pushing for better upkeep and maintenance at these sites, some of which date back to colonial and revolutionary times.

"These are outdoor museums and you can actually reach out and touch your history," said Ruth Shapleigh-Brown, founder and executive director of the Connecticut Gravestone Network.

Shapleigh-Brown spotlighted the Old South Cemetery in Hartford, the second oldest municipal burying ground in the city that was used throughout the 19th century.

"Number one, the most important person probably that's here is the very first mayor of Hartford," said Shapleigh-Brown.

Shapleigh-Brown started the Connecticut Gravestone Network to protect the state’s old burying grounds and preserve their historical significance.

"If we don't find ways to preserve the history and protect it, it's just gonna go away, and it's not fair," said Shapleigh-Brown.

However, that's exactly what she said is happening at many old burying grounds as they fall further into disrepair year after year.

"Everything revolves around money, money, money," said Shapleigh-Brown.

Shapleigh-Brown said the upkeep and preservation are costly and time-consuming for municipalities, and there are concerns with private cemetery associations.

"They don't follow the laws the same way and there are so many laws people ignore in this state. We're constantly getting complaints of people that are digging up old graves to sell new space," said Shapleigh-Brown.

For years, Shapleigh-Brown has been pushing for a statewide oversight committee to help organizations like hers and the State Historic Preservation Office.

"Some place that the SHPO's office, myself and other concerned people can go to to bring these problems out, discuss it and help us iron out these law issues," said Shapleigh-Brown.

A bill introduced this past legislative session would have also made certain cemetery associations subject to the Freedom of Information Act. Shapleigh-Brown said the move would make it easier for groups like the Gravestone Network to obtain information from the associations should word of issues pop up.

The bill introduced this past session never got a vote in either chamber, but Shapleigh-Brown hopes it gets reintroduced next year.

"These people that live here are the reason we have the life and the freedoms that we have, no matter who we are," said Shapleigh-Brown.

---

Angelo Bavaro is an anchor and reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at abavaro@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.



Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.