CT Senate to debate and vote on extending Lamont's emergency powers

Democrats said the extension is needed to quickly adapt to public health challenges created by the Delta variant, but Republicans claim it’s a power grab.

HARTFORD, Connecticut — After a vote by the state House to extend Gov. Ned Lamont's emergency powers yesterday, it's now the Senate's turn.

By an 80-60 vote, the state House voted to approve an extension to Lamont's emergency powers on Monday. Lawmakers gathered in a special session Monday to debate and vote on the pandemic-related powers.

Democrats said the extension is needed to quickly adapt to public health challenges created by the Delta variant, but Republicans claim it’s a power grab. They accuse Democrats of trying to turn the state into one-party rule.

Despite the opposition, the measure is expected to pass along a party-line vote with Democrats having the majority in both chambers.

Regarding Lamont's executive orders, Democratic Speaker of the House Matt Ritter said: "If you do not like them, if you do not agree with them, call me and we will have a vote and you can make your motion to veto that executive order."

The six leaders of the House and Senate have the authority to veto any of the governor’s executive orders but House Republican Leader Vincent Candelora pointed out, "The problem with that veto rule is you have a 72-hour window to veto and it goes away forever."

FOX61 caught up with Lamont to ask why he was requesting a sixth extension.

"We’re doing this to keep you safe. We’ve got boosters line we've been talking about. With vaccines for kids, we've got to be able to act and act fast. I've tried to be very clear with the legislature, we want your input."

Under an extension, Lamont has said he will let two executive orders expire but will also implement two new orders.

"One of the things I hear is Connecticut is doing so well, why do you need pandemic-related restrictions? Well that’s why we are doing well," said Ritter.

But Republican leaders pointed to a Roadmap for Reopening Connecticut presentation issued in May 2020. They said all of the stated goals inside have been achieved.

The extension would last until February 15, the start of a new legislative session.

Matt Caron is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at mcaron@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

