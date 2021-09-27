CT legislature to decide if Lamont's emergency powers will be extended through Feb. 2022

The emergency powers are set to expire on September 30 if no action is taken.

HARTFORD, Connecticut — A special session will begin Monday in the Connecticut legislature to determine whether or not Gov. Ned Lamont will have his emergency powers extended to February 2022.

The House will meet this afternoon and the Senate tomorrow morning.

Lamont has had the emergency powers extended a few times already since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. They were first put in place when the governor declared a public health emergency in the state in March 2020 as COVID-19 cases began to increase.

Without a vote to extend the emergency powers, they will cease on September 30.

"As we have seen, the changing circumstances, including this week’s news that at least one vaccine is safe and effective for younger children and the developing federal stance on booster shots, may require additional action with short notice and the flexibility to make rapid adjustments for which the legislative process is not well suited," Lamont said in a letter to the General Assembly last week. "The emergency declarations make possible, and therefore, should remain in place as we prepare for any possible winter surge and adjust our public health campaign to deal with this continuing emergency."

Conservatives have called extending Lamont's emergency powers an overreach.

