COVID cancels holiday tours at governor's residence again

The event was canceled last year as well, leading the couple to release their first video tour.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The increase in COVID-19 cases has derailed the traditional holiday open house at the Connecticut governor’s historic residence.

Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont said Wednesday that he and his wife Annie “made the difficult decision to not hold the event in-person” and instead make the 31st open house at the 1909 Georgian Revival-style home a virtual event.

Lamont appears in this year’s video, distributed on his various social media accounts, with a small group of children who live in the Hartford area.

I’m very excited to share with everyone the 31st annual Holiday Open House at the Governor's Residence!



While we are again virtual this year, a few special guests not named Santa Claus snuck in for a visit. Luckily, they brought plenty of Christmas spirit with them🎄🎁🍪 pic.twitter.com/NUojel03MI — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) December 22, 2021

