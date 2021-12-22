x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Hartford

COVID cancels holiday tours at governor's residence again

The event was canceled last year as well, leading the couple to release their first video tour.
governor mansion

HARTFORD, Conn. — The increase in COVID-19 cases has derailed the traditional holiday open house at the Connecticut governor’s historic residence.

Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont said Wednesday that he and his wife Annie “made the difficult decision to not hold the event in-person” and instead make the 31st open house at the 1909 Georgian Revival-style home a virtual event.

RELATED: East Hartford home provides elaborate Christmas display to help give back to the community

The event was canceled last year as well, leading the couple to release their first video tour.

RELATED: Masks required for all student-athletes regardless of vaccination status: CT DPH

Lamont appears in this year’s video, distributed on his various social media accounts, with a small group of children who live in the Hartford area.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

In Other News

Workers protest proposal to redevelop Hartford Hilton