CVS, Uber Health team up to help underserved communities access reliable transportation

The initiative is focused in Hartford at this time as CVS invests money into local organizations that will help underserved citizens remain healthy.

HARTFORD, Conn. — CVS and Uber Health are collaborating to provide free rides to those in need as part of a deeper initiative helping underserved communities remain healthy.

The program, called Health Zones, is designed to reduce health disparities and advance health equity in underserved communities across the country, CVS said.

CVS Health has separately invested around $265,000 in local non-profit organizations in the Hartford area. They're specifically aiming toward organizations that address key social detriments of health in the area. The organizations include Charter Oak Health Center, Chrysalis Center, Connecticut Food Bank/Foodshare, KNOX, and YWCA Hartford.

CVS's Health Zones also finds the company teaming up with Uber Health to provide no-cost rides to targeted populations in the community. Access to reliable transportation is one of the goals of CVS's Health Zones, the company said. CVS stated that the critical barrier of transportation can have a negative impact on people trying to access medical care.

Aetna is a subsidiary of CVS Health.

“Our Health Zones initiative will make a real impact on the health and well-being of the local Hartford community,” said Eileen Howard Boone, Senior Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility & Philanthropy and Chief Sustainability Officer, CVS Health. “By working with Hartford-based organizations and Uber Health, we will address key social determinants of health, including transportation, giving people in need access to health care services so they can live healthier lives and access to jobs and educational programs that can help them reach their full potential.”

