Local restaurant expands to Dallas

The plans are for the new facility to open next year.

DALLAS — A local restaurant is planning an expansion to the Lone Star State.

The Place 2 Be, an all day brunch restaurant with both lunch and drinks on the menu, announced plans Wednesday to expand to a fourth location in Dallas, Texas.

“We couldn’t be more excited to share our brand’s bold and cheeky brunch experience with such an iconic city and its amazing community; a community’s whose passion is a defining trait, as it is for TP2B,” Gina Luari, Founder and CEO of TP2B and The Statement Group.

The Statement Group is the only female-only owned restaurant group in Connecticut.

The new site will offer guests a rooftop patio complete with a bar and a view of the American Airlines Arena. The location was previously occupied by Dibs on Victory. The opening is planned for next year.

Dallas Maverick Tim Hardaway Jr. stopped at the TP2B during his recent visit to Springfield Massachusetts for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame’s Enshrinement Weekend. Hardaway plans to announce the Dallas site on his Instagram.

Two Food Network Chopped champions, Chef Xavier Santiago, Culinary Director, and Chef Maurice “Mo” Major, Assistant Culinary Director, take the culinary lead for the restaurant group.

The company has locations in Hartford, West Hartford and Springfield Massachusetts.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.