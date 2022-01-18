Sports and Medical Sciences Academy to reopen Wednesday after extensive fentanyl decontamination

There are no more areas inside the school showing traces of fentanyl, an official from DEEP said.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Sports and Medical Sciences Academy in Hartford will be open for classes on Wednesday with a two-hour delay. The school is no longer contaminated with fentanyl, an environmental official told FOX61 on Tuesday afternoon.

There are no more areas inside the school showing traces of fentanyl, an official from the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) said.

The building has been cleared for re-entry, according to Hartford Public Schools.

During the two-hour delay on Wednesday, teachers and staff can use that time to meet and prepare for students' return.

Midterms are currently postponed. Social workers and school counselors will be available, as well as therapy dogs.

The school will have an additional school safety office onsite and Hartford police will be on patrol during arrival and dismissal for the rest of the week.

There will also be random safety screenings, which include bag searches and no-touch wands.

On Thursday, Jan. 13, a 13-year-old student came in contact with fentanyl that was brought into the school and suffered an overdose. He died in the hospital on Saturday. Two other students who were exposed were sent to the hospital reporting dizziness but were later released.

The SMSA has been closed for several days as crews decontaminate the school.

