Hartford holiday lights display at Goodwin Park closes early Christmas Eve

Event officials remind folks that purchased tickets are good for use on any night of operation.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Holiday Lights Fantasia at Goodwin Park in Hartford was forced to close early on Christmas Eve.

"The City of Hartford has asked that we close Holiday Light Fantasia tonight due to the weather circumstances," event officials said on social media.

There was also a crash in the park that was reported earlier that evening, event officials said. There are no known injuries from the crash at this time, and there is no information on the cause. Event officials called the incident a "small accident," which caused a backup in the park.

Officials ask that anyone waiting to enter the park safely turn around and come at another time.

"We apologize for any disruption this has caused in your holiday celebrations," event officials said.

Holiday Lights Fantasia will be open most evenings from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Jan 2.

With the below-freezing temperatures and the snow Connecticut got overnight into Friday morning, some roads may be slippery.

