DominGO! Hartford postpones this weekend's events

HARTFORD, Conn. — As the hot weather continues into the weekend across Connecticut, event organizers with DominGO! Hartford decided Friday to postpone Sunday's festivities.

The city, along with event partner Hartford HealthCare, has rescheduled DominGO! Hartford on Park Street to Sept. 25. It will still run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The monthly program that debuted in the capital city this summer keeps the streets clear of cars, turning them into public spaces for connecting with the community and staying active. The streets have activity hubs, home to food vendors, crafts, and other activities.

“Safety is a core value at Hartford HealthCare. We are grateful for our partnership with the city and the decision to ensure the safety of our community by cancelling this weekend’s event. Thank you to all of our Hartford Hospital colleagues, local businesses, and community organizations who continue to support this great event,” said Bimal Patel, Hartford Hospital President.

The heat in Hartford isn't dying down and the City of Hartford will continue to operate cooling centers throughout the weekend. The Hartford Fire Department will also be handing out water to residents throughout the city.

The locations and hours can be found here:

Downtown Library

500 Main St.

Saturday: 9 p.m. -5 p.m.

North End Senior Center

80 Coventry Street

Saturday and Sunday: 10 a.m. -5 p.m.

South End Wellness Senior Center

830 Maple Avenue

Saturday and Sunday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

