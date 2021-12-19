Two injured in Main Street shooting: Hartford police

Two victims, a man in his 20s and a 14-year-old boy, arrived at a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A teen and a young adult were injured in a shooting on Main Street in Hartford Saturday evening, according to police.

Police said at around 8 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Main Street on Shot Spotter activation.

Police found evidence of gunfire at the scene. Two victims, a man in his 20s and a 14-year-old boy, arrived at a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said.

Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

