Downtown Hartford mixed-use apartment complex bringing in transplants to city

Officials said almost 75% of new tenants in the building are moving in from outside of Hartford.

HARTFORD, Conn. — City officials are celebrating the opening of the new mix-use development in downtown Hartford. FOX61 got a tour of The Pennant at North Crossing.

“We’re here to celebrate the opening and the very rapid process of leasing up of this beautiful new, mix-use building in Downtown Hartford,” said Mayor Luke Bronin.

“As of this morning we already have 150 units already leased which is well over 50% so we are very excited about that,” said RMS Companies Founder & CEO of Randy Salvatore.

Residents will be able to see the entire downtown from the rooftop and Dunkin' Donuts Park.

“This is the perfect example that people want to live in Hartford and if we can provide the products that they will be here which will be great for the long form vitality,” said Salvatore.

Rent prices range from $1,550 to $3,300. Ten percent of the units are income restricted. The complex has 270 units.

“I was there in 2015 to look at those renderings and thinking to myself is this really going to happen here in Hartford. To see this development happen and the way it looks, it’s absolutely incredible,” said State Representative Julio Concepcion.

Bronin said this development is a part of their process of redeveloping blighted properties and bridging the surrounding communities together.

“The beauty of this development, much like many of the developments like we’re pursuing in Hartford, is that we are building on vacant land and vacant lots and we are knitting our neighborhood back together,” said Bronin.

DeAndria Turner is a multi-media journalist at FOX61 News. She can be reached at dturner@fox61.com.

