Crews tackle tractor-trailer fire on I-91 in East Windsor

The fire happened Monday night as Warehouse Point fire crews quickly doused the intense flames.

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. — A dramatic scene unfolded on Interstate 91 Monday night in East Windsor after a tractor-trailer erupted into flames.

Intense photos released by the Warehouse Point Fire Department show just how large the flames had gotten.

Officials with the department said fire crews were called to the scene on I-91 around 8:45 p.m. The truck was resting on the southbound side of the highway near exit 44.

When crews got to the scene, they found the truck fully engulfed by the blaze.

The fire department said the flames were quickly knocked down, and they worked to extinguish hot spots.

