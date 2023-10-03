$6 million grant will help plant, maintain more trees in Hartford

The goal would be to reduce the temperature on city streets with more shade.

HARTFORD, Conn — City and federal officials announced a $6 million grant that will be used to increase the canopy coverage in the city, as part of an effort to reduce the heat island effect in urban areas.

Mayor Luke Bronin and U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal announced the grant Tuesday from the USDA Forest Service’s Urban and Community Forestry Grant program.

Funded through the Inflation Reduction Act, the Forest Service is investing $1 billion nationwide to nearly 400 projects that would expand access to trees and green spaces in disadvantaged communities.

Hartford will work on the health and vitality of its urban canopy in both public and private spaces. The grant will support the city’s sustainability goals of 35% tree cover by 2070. With climate change exacerbating the urban heat island effect, increasing canopy coverage can allow direct sunlight and heat to be absorbed and diffused.

“Trees make a huge difference in so many ways, from helping keep the air cool and clean to the positive effect on mental health and wellbeing," said Bronin. "As a city, we've set ambitious goals for protecting and growing our tree canopy, and this grant will help us accelerate that work in a big way."

“Tree canopy is critical to keeping cities cool when temperatures rise and ensuring the air is clean,” said Blumenthal. “Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, these funds will help restore and expand Hartford’s urban canopy coverage by planting thousands of new trees and removing trees that are hazardous."

