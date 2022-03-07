Families enjoy Hartford Fourth of July celebrations

The city's second annual Bonanza event finished Sunday with fireworks after a day of music, food, and fun.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford's second annual Bonanza event Sunday attracted many to Bushnell Park for live music, local food vendors, and fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July.

"Coming out of the pandemic I think it’s essential to get people out," Event Organizer Eugene Morton Jr. said. "Just trying to shine a light on a lot of different people. Give people an opportunity to showcase their skill set."

One band to take the stage included jazz musician and Hartford native Nat Reeves. He said the city has a lot of talent to showcase.

"It gives people a place to come and just feel a comfort in the sounds of the music," he said.

Many families came for the fireworks including West Hartford's Singh family. Mom Shayna says the kids were excited to see their first fireworks experience.

"Being able to have them experience stuff like this, see them experience it for the first time you just can’t put a price on it," dad Surendra said.

The Fourth of July means family to this West Hartford group. Many events were canceled over the weekend because of weather, but Sunday's clear skies meant for events across Connecticut to celebrate independence.

"Fourth of July means to me a chance to relax," Reeves said.

La Guera food truck owner Erin Vazquez says they wanted to support their community at the event.

"The economy’s been very challenging so any income that we can get that we can put into our expenses for the food truck and for the restaurant it really helps us," she said. "It’s just nice to come out and enjoy everyone’s company."

Tony Black is a multi-media journalist at FOX61 News. He can be reached at tblack@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.