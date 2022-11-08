x
Hartford

'She didn’t deserve this' | Family remembers loved one killed in Hartford shooting

“When you lose a loved one the pain is different, especially a sibling.”

HARTFORD, Conn. — It’s been said that words have the power to both destroy and heal. FOX61 took this question to the streets of Hartford, where families are suffering - what needs to be done to end gun violence?

Neighbors gave their thoughts and wrote them down

One person wrote, “more things for the youth to do.”

Another said, "more love". That’s something that was taken from Adelaida Latorres’ family on August 6.

“She didn’t deserve this,” said her sister, Kathleen Fuentes.

Latorres was the 24th homicide victim in Hartford since the beginning of the year.

“When you lose a loved one the pain is different, especially a sibling,” said Fuentes. 

This is another family impacted by gun violence.

“She was loving she was caring she was a sweet girl,” said Fuentes, “I wasn’t able to see because they said it was ugly.”

Fuentes said she will not give up. She is on a mission, to make sure Lattores’ is not forgotten

“My promise to her is that I will get justice,” said Fuentes. 

While hoping for a solution.

DeAndria Turner is a multi-media journalist at FOX61 News. She can be reached at dturner@fox61.com. 

