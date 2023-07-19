Fatal dirt bike crash in Hartford leaves man dead: Police

Hartford fire officials said the incident happened on Windsor Street at Loomis Street and the driver of the car apparently fled the scene.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARTFORD, Conn. — A man is dead after a dirt bike crash in Hartford on Wednesday night.

Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert said a call came in at 8:30 p.m. alerting police to the crash. Two dirt bikes were going south on Windsor Street and another vehicle was going north. It is still unknown if the vehicles crashed into one another, or if they hit a vehicle. It's also unknown if it was a hit-and-run.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. He was a man from East Hartford, His identity has not been released.

Investigators are now working on digital evidence of the crash.

Hartford fire officials said they also responded to Windsor Street at Loomis Street in the North Meadows area for a report of a motor vehicle accident. Responders found a motorcycle vs car at the scene. The car reportedly fled the scene.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.