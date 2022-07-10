2 firearms found in Hartford high school: Officials

No students or staff were hurt during the incident.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A high school in Hartford was on high alert after two firearms were found in the building Friday, school officials said. One student was detained.

Two firearms were found in Weaver High School, and the building went into "code yellow" lockdown, where school security personnel secured the classrooms and began a comprehensive search.

Hartford police arrived on the scene to assist.

"The safety and security of our students and staff is our highest priority," Hartford school officials said in a statement.

No students or staff were hurt during the incident. It is not clear how the firearms got into the school or who brought them in.

The priority now for school officials is to get the students dismissed in a "safe and orderly fashion."

This is a developing story.

