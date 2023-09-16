Firefighters respond to multiple blazes in Hartford on Saturday night

No injuries to civilians or firefighters have been reported in either incidents.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford firefighters responded to multiple fires in Hartford on Saturday night that left many people displaced.

Hartford fire officials said that just before 6 p.m. crews responded to 80 Charter Oak Avenue at a multi-unit high-rise complex in the Sheldon Charter Oak neighborhood for a report of a structure fire.

Firefighters encountered heavy smoke conditions and a working fire on the fourth floor. Due to the size of the structure and its conditions, a second alarm was requested.

The fire was quickly knocked down and is currently under control.

No injuries to civilians or firefighters have been reported in that incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by our Fire Marshals office.

The Hartford Fire Department's Special Services Unit is working with the American Red Cross to assist any families that may be displaced. CT Transit is also on scene assisting with providing buses for the residents.

It is not known at this time how many families were displaced.

There was also a separate fire on George Street that crews were responding to around the same time on Saturday.

The first company on arrival reported heavy fire conditions on the second floor extending into the third floor. This fire lasted into the night.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time. No injuries were reported in this fire either.

----

