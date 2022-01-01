First Night Hartford welcomes people back for in-person celebration

The event ringing in 2022 was changed to mainly outdoors in response to rising cases of COVID-19.

HARTFORD, Conn. — First Night Hartford helped people ring in the New Year with plenty of fun, welcoming them back for in-person celebrations.

"Last year we did completely virtual. This year, we're doing a bit of both. So we are here in person and we're excited by that, but we're also doing our live broadcast," said Taniesha Duggan, creative producer for First Night Hartford.

Safety was the number one priority as COVID cases continue to rise in Connecticut. Organizers switched gears this week and limited capacity at indoor venues, closing some of them down completely, and shifting to a mainly outdoor event.

"It's nice to be outdoors and not be in a close space with COVID being still out there. It's nice to be outside and not feel so concerned about it," said Nisreem Cain of Hartford.

First Night is a family-friendly event featuring artists and performers of all backgrounds. New this year was a big main stage under the arch in Bushnell Park.

"Doing this outdoor, Dick Clark style New Year's Eve with hosts," Duggan said.

Plus fun for all ages, including ice skating at the Winterfest rink, face painting, food and so much more. Many hoping that starting off 2022 on a good note will mean good things for their new year and everything they're looking forward to.

"Warmer weather, and accomplishing new goals," said Jay Cain of Hartford.

"To get more peace and relaxation, to help people," said Edward Cleveland, of Hartford.

"COVID not being such a big concern for everybody. Seeing more of our family and friends more often and just enjoying life in general," Cain said.

First Night had two fireworks shows, one at 6 p.m. and one as the clock struck midnight.

Gaby Molina is a reporter and anchor at FOX61 News. She can be reached at gmolina@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

