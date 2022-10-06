x
Hartford

Hartford Taste Festival with 'top-notch eateries' continues Saturday

From 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, guests can enjoy food from dozens of "top-notch eateries" and live music.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Get an early taste of summer in the Capital City this weekend as the Hartford Taste Festival takes over Constitution Plaza.

The festivities kicked off Friday; vendors told FOX61 they had a good turn of patrons throughout the day.

Admission is free, and $1 and $5 food tokens are available for purchase.

There are also cooking demonstrations and cooking contests to attend.

