Former Hartford Police Chief Loranger dies

Loranger served as chief from 1989 to 1993.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Retired Hartford Police Chief Ronald Loranger, who served the city from 1989 until his retirement in 1993, has died.

Hartford Police spokesperson Lt. Arron Boisvert, said Loranger was a Bulkeley High School graduate and a U.S. Army veteran who served in Ethiopia.

Loranger started on the force as a police officer from 1964, until his retirement. He retired to Westbrook according to his obituary.

Loranger died at age 83 on Friday.

"The thoughts, prayers and condolences of the entire Hartford Police Department are with the Loranger family during this time of grief," said Boisvert.

Friends and family may call on Tuesday, March 21,2023 from 4:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. at the Farley Sullivan Funeral Home 34 Beaver Road, Wethersfield. A service will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday March 22, 2023 at 10:00 a.m., followed by burial at Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.