Fugitive on the run for 2 years found in Hartford: U.S. Marshals

Officials said Jason Bernard was wanted out of New York City where he reportedly shot another person in the leg following an argument over parking.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A man on the run from New York authorities for two years was captured in Hartford on Tuesday, officials said.

Officials said Jason Bernard was wanted in an incident on November 5, 2020. In New York City, Bernard was reportedly arguing over a parking space on Troy Avenue.

After the altercation, Bernard reportedly shot the victim in the left leg.

Over two years later, the Connecticut U.S. Marshal Violent Fugitive Task Force, Hartford Police Department, and New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force found and apprehended Bernard.

Officials said he was found hiding under a pile of clothes in the basement of a home on Stone Street in Hartford.

According to officials, Bernard eluded law enforcement by changing his appearance and using fake names while on the run.

Officers also arrested Bernard's childhood friend and owner of the home he was found in, Michael Bembridge, for providing several false statements to police, officials said.

Bernard was taken to the Hartford Police Department and charged as a fugitive from justice. He will be awaiting extradition back to New York City to face attempted murder charges, officials said.

Bembridge was also taken to the Hartford Police Department and charged with hindering prosecution.

