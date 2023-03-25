Funeral service held for former Hartford mayor Ann Uccello

Funeral services were held at St. Patrick-St. Anthony Church in downtown Hartford.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Loved ones, friends, and city officials gathered Saturday to bid a final farewell to former Hartford Mayor Ann Uccello.

Funeral services were held at St. Patrick-St. Anthony Church in downtown Hartford. She passed away on March 12 and was around two months shy of turning 101.

The funeral service was live-streamed by the church. Click here to watch the replay.

Uccello was elected Mayor of Hartford in 1967. She was the first woman elected as mayor in the capital city, and the last Republican to hold the position thus far.

"We’d see her around town. She lived close by off Blue Hills Avenue and she was just a great person and I knew she’d do well, I just had the feeling. She had the tone in her voice,” said Bobby DiBella of Glastonbury.

Uccello also ran for the 1st Congressional District in the Hartford area in 1970 but lost a close race to Democrat William Cotter.

She still ended up in Washington, working in the Nixon administration as a consumer affairs director in the Department of Transportation. She continued working for DOT under the Ford and Carter administrations.

"She brought everything she had to her job no matter where she was,” said Frank Lombardi, Uccello’s relative. He added, “She was a woman who was ahead of her time, well-educated, and she was a driver, a motivator and she wouldn’t take no for an answer.”

“We all looked up to her because she did so much and wanted to do so much,” said Ninette Cunningham, Uccello's relative.

Family members told the Associated Press last week that Uccello will be buried at the historic Cedar Hill Cemetery in Hartford.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

