Gas leak contained after causing evacuations in Downtown Hartford

Residents of several apartment buildings have been asked to evacuate.

HARTFORD, Conn — A gas leak in Hartford has been contained after causing residents of several Downtown Hartford apartment buildings to leave late Monday morning.

According to Hartford officials, at 11:15 am this morning, a construction crew inadvertently punctured a gas line on Main Street. The Hartford Fire Department and Connecticut Natural Gas responded and determined an evacuation was necessary for specific buildings in the vicinity of Main Street and Pearl Street.

The Hartford Fire Department confirmed around 1:30 p.m. that the leak has since been isolated and contained. People in the area may temporarily be able to still detect the scent of gas. The Fire Department is continuing to meter the surrounding area and ventilating as necessary.

Main Street from Asylum Street to Gold Street, as well as on Central Row between Prospect Street and Main Street and on Peal Street between Main Street and Trumbull Street were still closed to cars and people. Officials expect to reopen to traffic by mid-afternoon and prior to the evening rush hour.

“I am grateful to our Hartford Fire Department and Police Department as well as the team at Connecticut Natural Gas for taking swift action to identify and contain the leak and to take appropriate safety precautions while that was being done,” said Mayor Luke Bronin.

Property managers of 101 and 111 Pearl Street sent a message to residents to evacuate. Lt. Aaron Boisvert said 777 Main Street, the old Connecticut National Bank and Bank of America building across from the Old State House, now apartments, was also evacuated.

Crews are staging on Main Street near the Travelers Building as well as north of the incident.

