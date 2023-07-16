x
Hartford

Sunday performances of The Greater Hartford Jazz Festival canceled due to weather

A tornado watch until 3 p.m. and a flood watch until Sunday night following a soggy morning in Hartford has led to the cancelation of today's performances.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Sunday performances for The Greater Hartford Jazz Festival have been canceled due to the volatile weather. 

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin tweeted the update Sunday morning, retweeting images from the performances Saturday night with the message:

"Incredible @GHFJazz the last three days… but sadly, that’s all for this year. With heavy storms forecast to come in, today will be canceled. So grateful to the festival organizers, volunteers, and everyone who works so hard to make this beautiful event happen."

According to Charles Christie, the president of The Greater Hartford Jazz Festival, it's the first time the celebration has been canceled over the weather. 

"The safety is all involved is our first priority. Thank you for making the last 3 days extraordinary," Christie said. 

Sunday morning brought a fresh round of heavy downpours to the state. Hartford and other parts of Hartford County were under a flash flood warning and severe thunderstorm warning. The entire state was put under a tornado watch as well, lasting until 3 p.m. 

Flooding has already been an issue for the state after last week's torrential rain in Vermont brought flood waters and debris down through the Connecticut River. 

Periods of rain and storms will continue throughout the afternoon with the entire state also under a flood watch through tonight. 

