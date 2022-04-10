Habitat for Humanity of North Central Connecticut holds groundbreaking for 6 home Hartford project

The project includes single-family homes and a duplex that will span five lots on Barbour, Clark, Capen, Westland and Nelson Streets.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Habitat for Humanity of North Central Connecticut held a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday morning to kick off the construction of six homes in Hartford.

The project includes single-family homes and a duplex that will span five lots on Barbour, Clark, Capen, Westland and Nelson Streets.

“This project is a package deal of over $2 million into the northeast neighborhood and that matters because for Habitat, that means we’re creating these neighborhoods, we’re supporting these neighborhoods, we’re changing these neighborhoods,” said Karraine Moody, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of North Central Connecticut.

“Barbour Street was our Wall Street back in the 40s, 50s, and 60s and we want to bring that back,” said State Sen. Douglas McCrory, a Democrat representing the 2nd district.

According to the organization’s website, Habitat for Humanity of North Central Connecticut is dedicated to eliminating substandard housing locally and worldwide through constructing, rehabilitating, and preserving homes; by advocating for fair and just housing policies; and by providing training and access to resources to help families improve their shelter conditions.

Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage.

“It totally changes the family’s goals and outcomes, the idea that homeownership or shelter is done and I’m in there, I’m home, now I can think about education. Now I can think about my children and focusing on them,” said Moody.

“When we first got our home, our daughter hugged the walls and she was hugging the walls and saying, ‘This is ours. Mom, you have worked hard for it, it is yours,’ and it makes me a little bit emotional,” said Madeline Hernandez, a Habitat homeowner.

Financial support for these homes was made possible through the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA). According to Habitat, the City of Hartford set aside grants in the FY 2022 budget to renovate old, blighted buildings or build on vacant lots. Habitat for Humanity was one of four organizations to receive the grant funding.

