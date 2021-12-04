x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Hartford

Hartford police make arrest in October Blue Hills Ave. homicide

U.S. Marshals helped Hartford police locate and arrest Cinque Sutherland, 29, on Friday.
Credit: Hartford police

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford man is facing murder charges for shooting and killing a local man back in October, according to police.

RELATED: Hartford man pleads not guilty to charges in killing of 2 in Vermont

U.S. Marshals helped Hartford police locate and arrest Cinque Sutherland, 29, on Friday. He was charged with murder and criminal possession of a firearm, and bond was set to $1.5 million.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

On the evening of Oct. 2, Sutherland allegedly shot Benjamin Garnett, 29, on the 600 block of Blue Hills Ave. Police found Garnett suffering from a gunshot wound. He was alert and conscious and was taken to the hospital, police said, but he succumbed to his injuries.

RELATED: Vernon 11-year-old killed in 2-car collision on I-84

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

In Other News

Hartford kicks off its new holiday market