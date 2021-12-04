Hartford police make arrest in October Blue Hills Ave. homicide

U.S. Marshals helped Hartford police locate and arrest Cinque Sutherland, 29, on Friday.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford man is facing murder charges for shooting and killing a local man back in October, according to police.

U.S. Marshals helped Hartford police locate and arrest Cinque Sutherland, 29, on Friday. He was charged with murder and criminal possession of a firearm, and bond was set to $1.5 million.

On the evening of Oct. 2, Sutherland allegedly shot Benjamin Garnett, 29, on the 600 block of Blue Hills Ave. Police found Garnett suffering from a gunshot wound. He was alert and conscious and was taken to the hospital, police said, but he succumbed to his injuries.

