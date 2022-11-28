Arrest made in September murder in Hartford

The suspect was taken into custody in East Hartford Monday.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Police have made an arrest in a case where one man died after being shot and crashing his car.

Donald Parker, 45, of Hartford, was charged with Murder, Conspiracy to Commit Murder and Criminal Possession of a Firearm. On Monday, detectives with the Hartford Police Fugitive Task Force, Violent Crime Unit and U.S. Marshals located Parker at an address in East Hartford and took him into custody without incident.

On September 13, officials said just before 1 a.m., the police department's ShotSpotter detected several rounds that went off on Hillside Avenue near Hughes Street, a little over a block away from Trinity College.

A neighbor reportedly called 911 to report that a car had crashed into some parked vehicles on Hillside Avenue about several houses down from the ShotSpotter activation.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a victim in the car. They were pronounced dead at the hospital. Police identified the victim as Jose Arriaga, 28, of Hartford.

