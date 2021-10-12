Hartford woman arrested after attemping to stab officer: police

Police said the woman sprinted at detectives with a knife in her hand.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford woman was arrested after police said she attempted to stab an officer.

According to police, members of the Hartford Police Regional Auto Theft Task Force were in the process of towing a recovered stolen vehicle in the area of Taylor Drive on Tuesday.

Around 10 p.m., an uninvolved woman approached the detectives. She was later identified as 39-year-old Sheila Calderon. Police said Calderon began to sprint toward the detectives with her arm extended.

According to police, Calderon had a knife in her hands and tried to stab one of the detectives in the head and neck area. Police said the detective saw Calderon just in time in order to stop the attack and disarm her.

Police said Calderon suffered minor injuries as a result of her arrest.

Calderon was taken into custody and charged with criminal attempted murder, criminal attempted assault in the first degree, and criminal attempt of assault on police.

Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody said in a statement regarding the incident:

“This is another unprovoked attack on our officers where it is clear the perpetrator was intent on killing a police officer. This behavior is outrageous and totally unacceptable in any context but is particularly egregious given the fact that the police were not interacting with her in any way and she attacked them for no reason other than them being police officers.

I am so impressed with how our officers have reacted to these recent unprovoked attacks. There (sic) incredibly quick thinking and immediate actions saved them from serious injury or death and undoubtedly saved others from harm as well. I ask that our great community, that supports our officers in so many ways, come together to denounce these attacks and make it clear that this type of behavior must stop. I couldn't be prouder of our officers, both for their readiness and their restraint in dealing with these deplorable situations.”

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

