Hartford Book Festival marks 4th year

The event will be co-hosted with Hartford’s L.I.T. - the Literary Integrated Trailblazers.

HARTFORD, Conn. — This weekend, the Hartford Public Library and Hartford's L.I.T will host a three-day celebration of reading and writing for children, teens and adults in the city of Hartford.

The group will offer writer's workshops, poetry readings, writer's symposiums and more. The multiple events will go from Friday to Sunday at the Hartford Public Library, 500 Main Street, and the Free Center, 460 New Britain Avenue.

This year, the theme is “Double Up 2 Double Up,” a celebration of reading and writing for children, teens and adults in the City of Hartford.

The festival will feature local authors, book stores, workshops, panels, live stage, youth activities, open mic, literary highlights, publishers and a vibrant cultural live stage and more.

For more information about Hartford’s L.I.T. visit www.hartfordslit.com or email hartfordslit@gmail.com.

---

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.